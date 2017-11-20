Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wood begins new operating partner contract for SAGE system and Beryl pipeline

Published 20 November 2017

Wood has commenced a multi-million dollar, evergreen contract to act as operating partner of the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation (SAGE) system and Beryl pipeline, on behalf of Ancala Midstream Acquisitions (Ancala Midstream).

Wood will manage the day-to-day operation of the SAGE system, which transports gas through the 323 kilometre SAGE pipeline between the northern part of the Central North Sea to the SAGE terminal at St Fergus, north of Aberdeen, where it is processed on behalf of North Sea gas producers.

The contract follows Ancala Midstream’s acquisition of Apache North Sea’s interest in the assets.

Robin Watson, Wood’s chief executive said: “We are delighted to be working with Ancala Midstream on these major pieces of infrastructure. This contract strengthens our operating partner portfolio in the UKCS and our commitment is to leverage our broad capabilities, differentiated expertise and innovative solutions to deliver safely and efficiently.

“We have established a close partnership with Ancala Midstream, using our four decades of North Sea experience to support the smooth and successful transition of asset ownership and operatorship, and we welcome the St Fergus-based team to Wood today.”

Wood is also operating partner for the Central Area Transmission System (also known as CATS) under an up to 10 year, $250m contract, awarded in 2015 by CATS Management Limited; a wholly owned subsidiary of Antin Infrastructure Partners.



Source: Company Press Release

