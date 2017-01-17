Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wartsila to build 150MW power plant in Bangladesh

Published 17 January 2017

Wärtsilä will supply a 150MW Smart Power Generation plant to Ace Alliance Power, a special purpose company owned by the Summit Group of Companies in Bangladesh.

The order comprises eight Wärtsilä 50 and one Wärtsilä 32 engines. The contract includes the engineering and equipment (EEQ) with additional advisory services for the plant’s installation, testing and commissioning, as well as on-site staff training.

The equipment is scheduled to be delivered during the second half of 2017, and the plant is scheduled to be operational in early 2018. The order is booked in the first quarter of 2017.

Both the population and economy are growing in Bangladesh, and a need for additional reliable power generation is evident. The new power plant will be built in Kodda in the Gazipur district, and will feed power into the national grid. Internal combustion engine-based power plants already play a key role in the country’s energy system. The Summit Group of Companies is the largest independent power producer in Bangladesh and has a long-established relationship in power plant construction with Wärtsilä. During the past 20 years Wärtsilä’s installed capacity with Summit Group has grown to 750 MW. With this recently signed contract, Wärtsilä’s installed capacity with Summit Group will reach 900 MW.

“With Wärtsilä we know that we get great solutions and great local support. We have been working together for 20 years and we are happy with our relationship,” says M A Wadud, Managing Director at Summit Power Ltd.

“We are delighted to continue our good relationship with Summit Group. They value the fact that we are very well represented locally in Bangladesh. Summit also knows our technology and the fact that it is very reliable,” says Göran Richardsson, Regional Director at Wärtsilä.

With this project, Wärtsilä provides roughly 25 % of the grid capacity in Bangladesh with an installed base capacity of close to 3000 MW.



Source: Company Press Release

