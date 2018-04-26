Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

W Resources completes RC drilling campaign at Tarouca exploration license in Portugal

Published 26 April 2018

W Resources has completed a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Tarouca tungsten and tin exploration license in Portugal.

The month long RC drilling programme included 29 holes with 1,515 metres of total drilling, completed in lengths between 50 metres and 70 metres. Intersections are expected from surface to a maximum of a 50 metre depth, based on the very distinctive mineralisation at surface. The full assay results are expected to be received in Q3 2018, following which the development team will model the mineralised lenses in order to advance a geological resource at Tarouca.

Michael Masterman, Chairman of W Resources commented: "The RC drilling programme was completed in order to confirm the target exploration area, as well as provide a more in-depth understanding on several high-grade skarn lenses with a complex geological history (discontinuous mineralised bodies). 

"Tarouca is located just 20km from Re´gua and we believe it has the potential to enhance and expand the Regua development."

The previous 2014 Tarouca diamond core drilling programme intersected high grade mineralisation, including:

Hole TAD007 - 3.09 metres at 0.43% Tungsten Trioxide ("WO3") from 8.18 metres.

Hole TAD020 - 1.39 metres at 2.44% WO3 from 41.28 metres.

Hole TAD020 - 1.17 meters at 0.58% WO3 from 54.95 metres.

Hole TAD020 - 1.44 metres at 0.38% WO3 from 118.89 metres.

Hole TAD021 - 3.29 metres at 1.13% WO3 from 54.55 metres.

 

Source: Company Press Release

