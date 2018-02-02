Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Vestas to supply 45MW turbines for Thai wind farm

Published 02 February 2018

Vestas has secured a 45MW order from Winchai to provide 13 V136-3.45 MW turbines, all with a hub height of 162m, for the Rom Klao wind farm in Thailand.

The V136-3.45 MW turbine features Vestas’ advanced aerofoil design, the proven 4 MW nacelle, and the High Tubular Steel Tower technology making it a great fit to deliver high and efficient energy production in Thailand’s low wind conditions.

Winchai chairman Prompong Chaisrisawatsuk said: “With Vestas’ proven track record in the Asia Pacific region and its ability to provide customised solutions for Thailand’s low wind conditions, we are certain that they are the right partner to work with on this project".

Vestas Asia Pacific president Clive Turton said: “By partnering with Winchai Co. Ltd. on this exciting project, Vestas continues to be part of Thailand's journey towards reaching its goal of up to 40 percent renewable energy by 2036.

“The project features the tallest towers in Asia and once again proves Vestas’ capability to offer the newest technology and develop site-specific solutions for all wind sites. Winchai is Vestas’ third customer in Thailand, and with this order we have announced more than 350 MW in the country since 2015”.

The Rom Klao wind project will be located in Mukdahan, a north-eastern province of Thailand, and will also include supervision of turbine installation, a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract with the option of extension, and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Turbine delivery is expected by the end of 2018 with commissioning expected in the second quarter of 2019.



Source: Company Press Release

