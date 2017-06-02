Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

US pulls out from Paris climate accord

CTBR Staff Writer Published 02 June 2017

US President Donald Trump has decided to pull out from the Paris climate agreement, which was one of his election promises.

The Paris agreement was signed in 2015 by 195 countries to combat global warming

Under the pact, the countries agreed to hold the increase n the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, in addition to pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,

The accord also included the increase of the ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change and foster climate resilience and low greenhouse gas emissions development in a way that does not threaten food production.

Major countries across the world, including the France, Germany and Italy, have opposed the Trump’s decision, as the pact is being signed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions across the globe.

US Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry has supported Trump’s decision of withdrawing from the Paris agreement saying that the decision will prove to be the right course of action.

Perry said: “Today the President announced that the United States will no longer be bound by an agreement unilaterally entered into by the Obama Administration.

“This was neither submitted to nor ratified by the U.S. Senate, and is not in the best long term economic interest of the US.”

US Department of Agriculture secretary Sony Perdue said: “President Trump promised that he would put America first and he has rightly determined that the Paris accord was not in the best interests of the US."

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Air & Environment Management> Emissions control
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.