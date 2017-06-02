US pulls out from Paris climate accord

US President Donald Trump has decided to pull out from the Paris climate agreement, which was one of his election promises.

The Paris agreement was signed in 2015 by 195 countries to combat global warming

Under the pact, the countries agreed to hold the increase n the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, in addition to pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,

The accord also included the increase of the ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change and foster climate resilience and low greenhouse gas emissions development in a way that does not threaten food production.

Major countries across the world, including the France, Germany and Italy, have opposed the Trump’s decision, as the pact is being signed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions across the globe.

US Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry has supported Trump’s decision of withdrawing from the Paris agreement saying that the decision will prove to be the right course of action.

Perry said: “Today the President announced that the United States will no longer be bound by an agreement unilaterally entered into by the Obama Administration.

“This was neither submitted to nor ratified by the U.S. Senate, and is not in the best long term economic interest of the US.”

US Department of Agriculture secretary Sony Perdue said: “President Trump promised that he would put America first and he has rightly determined that the Paris accord was not in the best interests of the US."