Media statement on the United States government decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement

Published 02 June 2017

Global CCS Institute’s General Manager, Americas Region Jeff Erikson released the following statement regarding today’s White House announcement on the Paris Agreement:

“As an accredited observer under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Global CCS Institute recognizes the critical role the Paris Agreement will play in the world’s cooperative effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while delivering energy security. Consequently, we are disappointed in the decision by the Trump Administration to drop U.S. participation in the Agreement. We believe that climate change is and will continue to be both a significant threat to
economic prosperity, and a great business opportunity for those companies who are investing in a lowcarbon future. We will continue to work with industry, governments, NGOs and research organizations to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology, and reduce the risks associated with climate change.”

