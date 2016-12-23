UK and Japan sign deal to bolster civil nuclear ties

Governments of UK and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to strengthen their cooperation in the area of civil nuclear activities.

The MoC was signed at Tokyo by UK Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko.

Under this deal, Japan will collaborate with the UK in the research and development, decommissioning and new nuclear activities.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “Our partnership with Japan is a clear example of how strategic international relationships can power the economy and create opportunities at home and abroad – an important part of our industrial strategy.”

“The potential of this collaboration is to create thousands of highly skilled jobs and create major opportunities for the development of supply chains which can provide British engineering and expertise to the civil nuclear industry around the world.”

Horizon and NuGen, both Japan-led consortiums are currently working on new nuclear project proposals in the UK.

Both the proposed projects are expected to create around 20,000 jobs and meet nearly 15% of UK’s electricity requirements.

It is also estimated that the UK’s supply chain companies will receive approximately £20bn worth of contracts from these proposed projects.

Under the MoC, both the countries will collaborate on decommissioning and decontamination, research and development and global safety and security practices.

The deal is expected to offer real benefits for both the nations in their efforts to ensure sustainable future for nuclear power.

Image: Business Secretary Greg Clark and Japan Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko sign memorandum in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of GOV.UK.