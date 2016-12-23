Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

UK and Japan sign deal to bolster civil nuclear ties

Published 23 December 2016

Governments of UK and Japan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to strengthen their cooperation in the area of civil nuclear activities.

The MoC was signed at Tokyo by UK Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko.

Under this deal, Japan will collaborate with the UK in the research and development, decommissioning and new nuclear activities.

UK Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “Our partnership with Japan is a clear example of how strategic international relationships can power the economy and create opportunities at home and abroad – an important part of our industrial strategy.”

“The potential of this collaboration is to create thousands of highly skilled jobs and create major opportunities for the development of supply chains which can provide British engineering and expertise to the civil nuclear industry around the world.”

Horizon and NuGen, both Japan-led consortiums are currently working on new nuclear project proposals in the UK.

Both the proposed projects are expected to create around 20,000 jobs and meet nearly 15% of UK’s electricity requirements.

It is also estimated that the UK’s supply chain companies will receive approximately £20bn worth of contracts from these proposed projects.

Under the MoC, both the countries will collaborate on decommissioning and decontamination, research and development and global safety and security practices.

The deal is expected to offer real benefits for both the nations in their efforts to ensure sustainable future for nuclear power.

Image: Business Secretary Greg Clark and Japan Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko sign memorandum in Tokyo. Photo courtesy of GOV.UK.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Nuclear

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Nuclear
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.