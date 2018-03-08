Ucore, Kentucky River Properties to form JV to process rare earth elements

Canadian mining company Ucore Rare Metals has agreed to form a joint venture (JV) with Kentucky River Properties (KRP) for accessing and processing of rare earth elements (REE) and strategic metals from the Appalachian Coal Region (ACR) in the US.

For the JV, KRP will make its assets holding REE and strategic metals feedstock available.

The company will also provide consultative services and data management relating to the resource, along with access to several potential sites for building a regional REE and strategic metals refinery (Strategic Metals Complex or SMC).

Ucore, on its part, will contribute REE and strategic metals processing and refining technologies to the JV. It will also provide plant engineering, design, construction and maintenance services.

The Canadian miner has also agreed to give the JV downstream offtake relationships for the purchase of high purity output products by the US military, automotive, high technology and alternate energy sectors.

Founded in 1915, KRP owns coal bearing properties in the Appalachian Coal Basin and the Illinois Coal Basin. Its land holdings are made up of producing coal mines, and undeveloped coal seams.

KRP has mineral holdings across Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois with about 400,000 acres of mineral properties.

Ucore president and CEO Jim McKenzie said: “The significant magnitude of KRP’s land holdings and critical metals content spanning their coal mines, is the domestic REE resource that the US has been actively seeking in recent years.

“The USDOE has already invested heavily in the study of this significant REE mineralization, setting out the ACR as an American asset prospectively capable of liberating the US from dependence on China for critical REE.

“We look forward to developing this remarkable feedstock and furnishing it to American growth industries in a timely and efficient manner.”

The JV is currently assessing a number of locations for the centralized REE processing facilities from competing alternatives across Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

Earlier this week, Ucore has scheduled a production start date of 2020 for its recently announced US Strategic Metals Complex, a rare earth elements separation facility to be built in Ketchikan, Alaska.