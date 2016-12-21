Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Total to buy stake in Tellurian to develop integrated gas project

EBR Staff Writer Published 21 December 2016

Total has agreed to acquire nearly 23% stake in US based Tellurian Investments for $207m to develop an integrated gas project.

In this regard, the French based oil, gas and energy company will buy each share of the stake in the Houston headquartered natural gas liquefaction export project developer for $5.85.

Tellurian president and CEO Meg Gentle said, “Total’s investment materially strengthens Tellurian’s position as a large infrastructure development company and is an important milestone in the growth of Tellurian’s LNG business, including the Driftwood LNG project in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana."

Post acquisition, Total and Tellurian’s jointly developed integrated gas project will be responsible for acquiring competitive gas production in the US.

It will also handle the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Driftwood LNG terminal to global markets.

Total Gas, Renewables and Power president Philippe Sauquet said: “Investing in Tellurian at an early stage will give us the opportunity to potentially strengthen our mid and long term LNG portfolio thanks to a very cost competitive project.”

Driftwood LNG is currently going through the engineering design and pre-filing phase of the project. Its pre-filing request was approved by The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in June.

As per Tellurian, the Driftwood LNG project is likely to break ground in 2018 and produce LNG four years later.

In November end, Tellurian received a $25m investment from GE Oil & Gas for an undisclosed stake and the company planned to use it for the development of the Driftwood LNG project.

In August, Tellurian had agreed to merge with US based Magellan Petroleum in return of nearly 122 million shares of the latter’s common stock.

Image: The Total building (Total HQ) in la Défense near Paris, France. Photo: courtesy of I Tangopaso (talk) and Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.