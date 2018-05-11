Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Total makes $83.4m investment in Clean Energy Fuels

Published 11 May 2018

Total has entered into a strategic agreement with Clean Energy Fuels to drive deployment of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks through an equity investment.

Total has agreed to purchase up to 50.8 million shares of Clean Energy’s common stock for $83.4 million, to become Clean Energy’s largest stockholder with ownership of 25% of Clean Energy’s outstanding shares of common stock.

This transaction is subject to, among other things, Clean Energy obtaining the approval of its stockholders’ meeting, which was originally scheduled for May 30, 2018 and which Clean Energy is announcing will be postponed to June 8, 2018.

Clean Energy, with support from Total, also plans to launch an innovative leasing program that is intended to place thousands of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks on the road and fueling at Clean Energy stations.

As presently contemplate, this program will allow fleets to begin driving heavy-duty trucks with the cleanest engine in the world at no increased cost compared to the diesel alternative, while also guaranteeing a discounted natural gas fuel price to diesel.

Total intends to provide up to $100 million of credit support for the program, which the companies expect to launch in Q3 2018.

Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said: “Customers and regulators around the world are demanding cleaner transportation alternatives, particularly in the heavy-duty market.

“Natural gas can become the fuel of choice. Total believes there is a strong development opportunity in the natural gas for transportation market in particular in the United States which benefits from unique giant low-cost gas resources.

“Total is looking forward to partnering with Clean Energy to accelerate the remarkable innovation capacities of this company.”

Promoting the use of natural gas and increasing its share in Total’s overall output are part of Total’s integrated strategy to expand its low carbon businesses.

Total has vast experience with natural gas, with operations on five continents, making Total one of the world’s largest leaders all along the natural gas value chain, including with liquified natural gas (LNG) positions in the U.S.

Clean Energy CEO and president Andrew J. Littlefair said: “There couldn’t be a better endorsement for the future of natural gas heavy-duty trucking in North America than for Total, one of the largest energy companies in the world, to step up with this investment.

“Being a European-based company, Total is all too aware of the opportunity to transition to cleaner alternative fuels. Launching the financing program should expedite the adoption of natural gas as the most environmentally friendly fuel for the trucking industry.”

Source: Company Press Release.

