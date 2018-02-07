Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Total, MOL sign contract for LNG bunker vessel

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 February 2018

Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions (TMFGS), the bunkering business unit of Total has signed a long-term charter contract with Japanese transport company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) for a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel.

As per terms of the long-term charter contract, the vessel with a volume of 18,600m³ is scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and will be managed by MOL (Europe Africa), a UK subsidiary of MOL.

Total plans to operate the LNG bunker vessel in Northern Europe. It will be capable of transporting large quantities of LNG in one single bunkering operation, said the French oil and gas firm.

TMFGS managing director Olivier Jouny said: “We are very proud to partner with MOL for our first LNG bunker vessel. Their track record in LNG shipping already includes major achievements with Total.

“Combined with our strong historical activity in the bunker industry and our global footprint in LNG, this pioneer agreement offers a major contribution to the development of LNG as a marine fuel and illustrates Total’s strong commitment towards the use of this new fuel.”

TMFGS will use the vessel to serve the growing marine LNG market for the container ships segment, covering ships that sail on the Europe-Asia trade as well.

In particular, the vessel will be utilized to supply French shipping group CMA CGM’s newly built LNG mega container ships. In December 2017, TMFGS had signed a 10-year contract with CMA CGM to supply 300kt of LNG per annum starting from 2020 to fuel nine container ships of the shipping group.

MOL Energy transport business unit senior managing executive officer Takeshi Hashimoto said: “We are delighted to be selected as a partner of Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions for their first LNG bunker vessel. 

“This is a key milestone for MOL and also a stepping stone to further enhancement of the two companies’ relationship of not only in conventional fuels but also LNG as a marine fuel.”

The new bunker vessel will be constructed in China by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system provided by French engineering company GTT.

Total said that the 135m long LNG vessel, which will be fueled by LNG, will have high maneuverability with an ability to safely operate in the assigned harbors and terminals.

Image: Total and MOL have signed a long-term charter contract for an LNG bunker vessel. Photo: courtesy of Total.

