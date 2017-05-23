Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Thor Mining lifts Pilot Mountain tungsten resources

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 May 2017

Thor Mining has reported a 55% increase in the tungsten resource at its Pilot Mountain project in the US state of Nevada.

The company said following its recent drilling, the Garnet deposit has been estimated to comprise a maiden resource of 1.83 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.36% tungsten trioxide.

The resource estimate has been upgraded to 9.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.26% tungsten trioxide following a re-evaluation of the Desert Scheelite deposit. F

urther, the deposit also contains 19.39 gram/tonne grade silver and 0.14% grade copper.

The miner said that the Pilot Mountain project now has a total resource inventory of 11.73 million tonnes of tungsten trioxide of 0.28% grade.

Thor Mining executive chairman Mick Billing said: “This is a significant step forward for the Pilot Mountain project. The resource inventory still has considerable growth potential via the GunMetal and Good Hope deposits, as well as more potential upside at Desert Scheelite and Garnet.

“Importantly, the grade of mineralisation at Pilot Mountain is relatively high and this underpins the robust nature of the project.”

Thor Mining is the sole owner of the Pilot Mountain tungsten project, located 200km away from Reno in the southeast direction, and 20kms east of Mina.

The project comprises four tungsten deposits in Desert Scheelite, Gunmetal, Good Hope and Garnet.

Last month, the miner announced positive drill assay results at the project, confirming that the Garnet deposit has strong correlation with historical tungsten assays and mineralised extension to the Desert Scheelite with higher grade targets deep down the deposit.

Headquartered in the UK, Thor Mining owns mining assets in Australia across Northern Territory and in Western Australia apart from the Nevada, US asset.

Image: Drilling at Desert Scheelite. Photo: courtesy of Thor Mining PLC & Molyhil Mining Pty Ltd.

