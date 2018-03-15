Thiess secures $190m Dawson South Extension

Thiess has secured a A$190m contract extension from Anglo American to continue to provide mining services at Dawson South in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, Australia.

The 36-month extension will see Thiess continue delivering coal mining, overburden removal and run of mine rehandling services.

CIMIC Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “This contract extension builds on our long-standing relationship with Anglo American and reflects the team’s ability to create value for our clients globally. We’ve been working with Anglo at Dawson for eight years, and I’m pleased the relationship continues to prosper.”

CIMIC Group executive mining and mineral processing and Thiess managing director Douglas Thompson said: “We’re extremely proud of our strong performance at Dawson South. This extension recognises our team’s ability to deliver project excellence within a cost-competitive culture.”

Thiess has a long history operating at the Dawson Mine, being part of the original joint venture of Thiess Peabody Mitsui Coal established in 1962 to own and operate what was then known as Moura Mine. More recently, a joint venture of Thiess and fellow CIMIC Group company Sedgman designed, built and commissioned the coal handling preparation plant at Dawson in 2008.

Source: Company Press Release