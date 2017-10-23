Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

The World Gas Congress - Mexico 2018 will be held on Jan. 29-30, in Mexico City, Mexico!

Published 23 October 2017

The Mexican gas industry is taking its steps into the liberalized, open market paradigm brought about by 2013’s Energy Reform.

In order to create a competitive and efficient natural gas market that attracts investments, guarantees energy security in the country, offers a natural gas supply at competitive prices that benefit all sectors, the government has established a new model in natural gas, which allows the participation of private companies throughout the value chain.

World Gas Congress •Mexico 2018 aims to be the timely event for international and national stakeholders to successfully grasp Mexico natural gas infrastructure opportunities, from E&P, liquefaction, pipeline, storage to gas power, by exploring latest expansion plan, engagement rules, gas price and trade trends, planned projects together with technologies showcase and good practice sharing. Save your budget to book an early bird ticket now.

Why you cannot miss World Gas Congress  - Mexico 2018?

  • 10+ Billion Investment Opportunities for Mexico Gas Infrastructure Expansion in Next 2-3 Years
  • 20+ Proposed, Planned and Under Construction Gas E&P, Liquefaction, Pipeline, Storage & Gas Power Projects Updates
  • 30+ Gas Leaders’ Perspectives to Explore Mexico Gas Sector: Liberation, Open Auction, Price, Demand, Supply and Trade
  • 200+ Gas Industry Peers from Governments, Operators, Investors, Traders, Developers, Technology and Professional Service Providers
  • Unlimited Networking Opportunities between Local Communities and International Stakeholders

Part of Early Confirmed Speakers at World Gas Congress -Mexico 2018?

  • Mr.  Juan Carlos Zepeda Molina, President Commissioner, CNH
  • Mr. David Eduardo Rosales Hernández, Director General of Natural Gas & Petrochemicals, SENER
  • Ms. Daniela Flores Ramírez, Deputy General Director of Planning for Natural Gas and Petrochemicals, SENER
  • Ms. Meney de la Peza, Head of Natural Gas Unit, CRE
  • Mr. Gaspar Franco, Commissioner, CNH
  • Mr. Omar Chavero Chávez, Manager of Natural Gas, CFE
  • Mr. David Madero  Suárez, Director General, CENAGAS
  • Mr. Eduardo Fernando Prud'homme Nieves, Head of the Technical Management and Planning Unit, CENAGAS
  • Mr. Hector Marquez Solis, Head of the National Content Unit, SE

Enclose discount code:SZW20181EBR while register and save $300!(Before Nov 18th)



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Suppliers Møllerodden - Offshore and Onshore Lifting Equipment Møllerodden is a worldwide supplier of high-quality lifting equipment to the offshore and onshore industry. Suppliers TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.