The World Gas Congress - Mexico 2018 will be held on Jan. 29-30, in Mexico City, Mexico!

The Mexican gas industry is taking its steps into the liberalized, open market paradigm brought about by 2013’s Energy Reform.

In order to create a competitive and efficient natural gas market that attracts investments, guarantees energy security in the country, offers a natural gas supply at competitive prices that benefit all sectors, the government has established a new model in natural gas, which allows the participation of private companies throughout the value chain.

World Gas Congress •Mexico 2018 aims to be the timely event for international and national stakeholders to successfully grasp Mexico natural gas infrastructure opportunities, from E&P, liquefaction, pipeline, storage to gas power, by exploring latest expansion plan, engagement rules, gas price and trade trends, planned projects together with technologies showcase and good practice sharing. Save your budget to book an early bird ticket now.

Why you cannot miss World Gas Congress - Mexico 2018?

10+ Billion Investment Opportunities for Mexico Gas Infrastructure Expansion in Next 2-3 Years

20+ Proposed, Planned and Under Construction Gas E&P, Liquefaction, Pipeline, Storage & Gas Power Projects Updates

30+ Gas Leaders’ Perspectives to Explore Mexico Gas Sector: Liberation, Open Auction, Price, Demand, Supply and Trade

200+ Gas Industry Peers from Governments, Operators, Investors, Traders, Developers, Technology and Professional Service Providers

Unlimited Networking Opportunities between Local Communities and International Stakeholders

Part of Early Confirmed Speakers at World Gas Congress -Mexico 2018?

Mr. Juan Carlos Zepeda Molina, President Commissioner, CNH

Mr. David Eduardo Rosales Hernández, Director General of Natural Gas & Petrochemicals, SENER

Ms. Daniela Flores Ramírez, Deputy General Director of Planning for Natural Gas and Petrochemicals, SENER

Ms. Meney de la Peza, Head of Natural Gas Unit, CRE

Mr. Gaspar Franco, Commissioner, CNH

Mr. Omar Chavero Chávez, Manager of Natural Gas, CFE

Mr. David Madero Suárez, Director General, CENAGAS

Mr. Eduardo Fernando Prud'homme Nieves, Head of the Technical Management and Planning Unit, CENAGAS

Mr. Hector Marquez Solis, Head of the National Content Unit, SE

