SN Nuclearelectrica disconnects Cernavoda nuclear unit 1 from Romanian grid

SN Nuclearelectrica announces that Cernavpda nuclear power plant (NPP) Unit 1 was disconnected from the National Power Grid due to disturbances in the power evacuation line of 400Kv, belonging to the grip operator.

This disturbance, caused by the unfavorable weather conditions in the area, lead to the automated disconnection of Unit’s 1 turbogenerator from the National Power Grid, the reactor remaining at a low operating power.

The systems of the power plant are functioning in compliance with the project and there is no impact on the nuclear safety of the reactor, operational personnel, population and environment.

SN Nuclearelectrica SA will issue a press release once Unit 1 is reconnected to the National Power Grid.

Source: Company Press Release