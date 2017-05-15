Metso to present sustainable solutions for mining industry at Exponor 2017

Metso will showcase a range of its sustainable solutions for the mining industry at Exponor 2017 exhibition in Antofagasta, Chile.

Focusing on increasing availability, utilization and processing capacity, Metso invites Exponor visitors to discover the latest solutions ensuring operational efficiency. An exclusive preview of the solutions will take place at Metso's booth No. 12 in Hall A.

"Exponor gives us an opportunity to showcase a wide range of our offering to industry decision makers who are gathered in one place. Our team of specialists is keen to discuss different aspects of our solutions, both technical and how they relate to the key topics in the industry, such as increased production costs or new environmental regulations," says Aldo Cermenati, Senior Vice President Pacific Rim Market Area and General Manager at Metso Chile.

At Exponor, on May 15-19, Metso will present a broad range of equipment and services designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of production operations and to make assets work harder and safer. Metso highlights will include various mining crusher and screening solutions, wear protection and conveyors, as well as mill lining solutions.

In addition to the equipment showcased, the Metso team will give technical lectures on latest topics, including the game-changing Metso MX(TM) cone crusher with Multi-Action technology, exposing the technological advantages of HRC high-pressure grinding roll technology and presenting the diversity of Expertune solutions available for mining.

This year we also invite all Exponor visitors to participate in the "Who Tells the Truth" game to check their knowledge of Metso's offering and to win a gift.

Source: Company Press Release