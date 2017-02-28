Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Subsea 7 wins contract for sole development project offshore Australia

Published 28 February 2017

Subsea 7 has been awarded a sizeable (between $50m and $150m) contract by Cooper Energy for the Sole Development Project, offshore Australia.

The Sole gas field is located in the eastern part of the Gippsland Basin, approximately 40km offshore Victoria, Australia. The contract scope consists of the subsea tie- back of the Sole well to the Orbost Gas Plant, including the fabrication and installation of 64km of pipeline, spool and manifold, along with installation of a 64km umbilical and the commissioning of the system. 

Project management and engineering will commence immediately from Subsea 7's office in Perth, Australia, with offshore operations scheduled to commence in 2018. The material offshore operations are subject to the Sole Development Project final investment decision which is anticipated soon.

Andy Woolgar, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this key project from Cooper Energy Ltd. This award draws upon Subsea 7's substantial experience of delivering projects in the Gippsland Basin over the last 40 years. We look forward to leveraging this established and proven record in pipeline fabrication and offshore installation to help Cooper Energy as it develops its offshore gas resources."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Pipeline Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Pipeline services
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact (Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.