‘Sub-zero’ safety valve innovation drives Weir’s new order for Yamal LNG project

Yamgaz, a joint-venture led by TechnipFMC with JGC and Chiyoda, has awarded Weir Flow Control France a contract to engineer and supply critical service safety valves for Yamal LNG, a major LNG project in northern Russia.

The Yamal LNG project will develop one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world which, following the construction of an LNG plant will supply energy to Europe and Asia. The project is located on the estuary of the River Ob within the Yamal Peninsula, an area which experiences sub-zero temperatures for the majority of the year, so valves supplied for the project were subjected to rigorous manufacturing processes and tested under cryogenic conditions.

The valves developed by Weir Flow Control France for this project are amongst some of the most advanced designs ever produced by the business. A total of 638 highly specialised fast-track safety valves were supplied for the project, 185 of which were “super-fast-track” deliveries, to meet critical installation and start-up schedules.

Ali Atmani, Sales & Marketing Director for Weir Flow Control France, commented:

“This contract award is indicative of the outstanding valve performance which our engineers can deliver in partnership with major customers such as Yamgaz. We have a strong track record for delivering highly engineered solutions for worldwide projects. We are ideally placed to collaborate on complex specifications and to continually innovate upon our product offering, especially in critical and super-critical applications within the oil and gas markets where demanding environments, high pressures, and extensive temperature differentials are involved.”

Ludovic Goncalves, Site Director for Weir Control France, added:

“These “super-fast-track” valves were supplied within a 22 weeks’ turnaround period which is a record for this type of product within the LNG industry.”

Yannick Madiot, General Manager for Weir Flow Control France, remarked:

“By continued investment in our Engineering Centre of Excellence, our dedicated team leads the market for engineering, manufacture, testing and servicing of cryogenic installations. We understand the unique technical requirements which LNG customers have for sub-zero ambient temperatures and other challenging operational conditions. We have worked very closely with Yamgaz to deliver this project successfully. ”

Source: Company Press Release