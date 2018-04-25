Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Statoil Announces 2018 First Quarter Results

Published 25 April 2018

Statoil reports adjusted earnings of USD 4.4 billion and USD 1.5 billion after tax in the first quarter of 2018. IFRS net operating income was USD 5.0 billion and the IFRS net income was USD 1.3 billion.

The first quarter was characterised by:

Solid earnings across all segments

Strong cash flow. Net debt ratio reduced from 29.0% to 25.1% [5]

Strong operational performance with record high international production

"Following strong results from our improvement work we have a lower cost base, enabling us to capture high value from higher prices and deliver solid earnings across all segments. We continue our strong operational performance, and international production was record high. The cash flow from operating activities was very strong and above 7 billion dollars in the quarter. We have reduced our net debt ratio from 29.0% to 25.1% after paying for Martin Linge," says Eldar Sætre, President and CEO of Statoil ASA.

"In the quarter we have accessed attractive acreage in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico, secured acreage for further developing our renewable business in Poland and taken over the operatorship for Martin Linge. This week, the world's largest spar platform, arrived at the Aasta Hansteen field in the Norwegian Sea. In addition, Johan Sverdrup and our project portfolio are progressing according to plan and we have delivered the development plan for the Askeladd project for approval," says Sætre.

"Reflecting our always safe, high value, low carbon strategy and our development as a broad energy company, the board of directors has proposed to the Annual General Meeting in May to change the name of the company to Equinor," says Sætre.

Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 4.4 billion in the first quarter, up from USD 3.3 billion in the same period in 2017. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 1.5 billion in the first quarter, up from USD 1.1 billion in the same period last year. Higher prices for both oil and gas, coupled with high production, contributed to the increase. The USD/NOK exchange rate development, increased transportation costs, and increased royalty expenses from higher prices, contributed to a cost increase. A change in depreciation basis for one of the fields on the Norwegian continental shelf increased adjusted depreciation expenses by more than USD 100 million. Excluding the effect of new fields coming on stream, underlying operating costs and administrative expenses per barrel are stable from the same quarter last year.

IFRS net operating income was USD 5.0 billion in the first quarter compared to USD 4.3 billion in the same period of 2017. The increase was partially offset by reduced value of derivatives. IFRS net income was USD 1.3 billion, up from USD 1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017.

Statoil delivered equity production of 2,180 mboe per day in the first quarter, an increase from 2,146 mboe per day in the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to higher production in the US. The underlying production growth [7] was more than 2% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

As of first quarter 2018, Statoil had completed seven exploration wells with two commercial discoveries. Adjusted exploration expenses [5] in the quarter were USD 238 million, up from USD 202 million in the same quarter of 2017, mainly due to higher drilling activity.

Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and changes in working capital amounted to USD 7.1 billion for the first quarter of 2018 compared to USD 5.9 billion same period 2017. Organic capital expenditure [5] was USD 2.1 billion for the first three months of 2018. End of quarter, net debt to capital employed [5] was reduced from 29.0% to 25.1%, after value enhancing transactions.

The board of directors has decided on a dividend of USD 0.23 per share for the first quarter, on par with the boards proposal for increased dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The twelve-month average Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) was 0.5 for the twelve months ended 31 March 2018, compared to 0.8 in the same period a year ago.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
EBR News> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Forecourt
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
Power Generation> Geothermal
Power Generation> Hydro
EBR News> Commodity> Hydrogen
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Power Generation> Solar
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Diesel
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Ethanol/Biodiesel
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Pipeline services> Field Services
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Forecourt
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Offshore Production Associated Units> FPSO
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Offshore Production Associated Units> FSO
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Fuel Oil
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage> Gas Storage
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Gasoline
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Geothermal
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Hydrogen
Clean Technology> Water & Waste Water Management> Wastewater Treatment> Industrial Wastewater Treatment
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Basic Petrochemicals> Methanol
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Ocean/Tidal
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind> Offshore
Construction & Real Estate> Construction Contractors> Heavy Construction & Civil Engineering Contractors> Utility System Construction> Oil & Gas Infrastructure
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Pipeline services> Pipeline product Testing services
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Power
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Offshore> Shallow Water
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Offshore> Shallow Water
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage> Terminals
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.