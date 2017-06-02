SPE’s 4th Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition Returns to Baku

SPE’s 4th annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition returns to Baku, Azerbaijan on the 1-3 November 2017.

Renowned for its excellent technical content, this year's theme “Chasing the Margins” focuses on the current market conditions facing the oil and gas industry, both globally and on a local level. It will provide a platform for local, regional and international experts to discuss topics relevant to maintaining and boosting technological advancements and developments in the region.

The conference programme will encompass topical panel discussions and technical sessions comprised of research-based presentations with the intention to exchange knowledge, best practices, and experience among participants.

With a significant number of participating sponsors already confirmed including BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, TCO, and Total, CTCE 2017 is set to be the biggest yet.

For more information about the SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition, please visit:

http://www.spe.org/events/en/2017/conference/17ctce/home.html

Source: Company Press Release