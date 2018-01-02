Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Spain’s Endesa secures €500m loan from EIB to upgrade distribution grid

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 January 2018

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €500m loan to Spanish electricity utility Endesa to help improve and modernize the country’s distribution grid.

The funding will be used by Endesa over the next two years to boost the quality and efficiency of its electricity supply facilities and make them more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Endesa plans to undertake the grid enhancements in six autonomous communities including the Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Extremadura.

EIB Román Escolano vice-president said that: “One of the EIB’s priorities is to ensure the necessary finance is available to guarantee a secure and sustainable power supply.

“We are therefore pleased to support this project to revamp electricity facilities, with a two-fold objective: to enhance supply quality and contribute to tackling climate change through a more sustainable electricity system.”

The utility plans to use the funds to launch new connections to renewable electricity sources and also for distribution grid improvements include laying new low-voltage lines and replacing overhead power lines with underground cables to reduce environmental impact and power cuts.

The funding will also be used by Endesa to automate electricity facilities and improve the substations’ remote control. The substations will be equipped with systems to detect leaks and unauthorized supply connections.

Endesa CEO José Bogas said that the EIB loan will help “boost the efficiency of distribution activities and increase the grid’s capacity to meet the demand for new energy services while enhancing the grid integration of renewable energies in the system.”

Image: Officials from European Investment Bank and Endesa during loan agreement signing ceremony. Photo: courtesy of Endesa S.A.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.