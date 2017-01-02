Southern Power, RES to jointly build 3GW of wind projects in US

Southern Company subsidiary Southern Power and Renewable Energy Systems Americas (RES) have signed an agreement to jointly develop and construct approximately 3,000MW of wind projects in the US.

The joint development agreement for across 10 projects is part of Southern Power’s renewable development strategy.

The projects are expected to enter service between 2018 and 2020.

Southern Power president and CEO Buzz Miller said: "Southern Power has a long-standing history of partnering with major equipment manufacturers and developers while growing one of the nation's largest wholesale green energy portfolios.

"We now have priority access to a robust, visible development pipeline and a supply chain for turbines from two premier technology providers, reinforcing our focus on wind energy investments over the next several years."

Additionally, Southern Power agreed to purchase wind turbine equipment from both Siemens and Vestas for installation at the planned facilities.

Southern Power said that the wind turbine equipment from both Siemens and Vestas will be used to secure current tax benefits for the identified projects.

As part of the deal, RES will be the lead developer and balance-of-plant provider for projects while Southern Power will serve as co-developer for future projects.

Recently, Southern Power has acquired two new wind power plants in Texas, US, from UK-based renewables development company EDF Renewable Energy.

The two facilities include 174MW Salt Fork Wind Facility and the 126MW Tyler Bluff Wind Facility.

Image: The new wind development agreement is a part of Southern Power’s renewable development strategy. Photo: courtesy Southern Company.