Siemens to supply equipment for Attarat power plant in Jordan

EBR Staff Writer Published 07 June 2017

Siemens has secured a contract to supply key components for the Attarat steam power plant in Jordan.

China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Power Engineering is the general contractor involved in the construction of the facility for the operator Attarat Power Company.

Under the deal, Siemens will supply two SST5-5000 steam turbines, two air-cooled SGen5-1200A generators and the turbine control system for the power plant.

Expected to become operational in mid-2020, the power plant can generate 470MW of electricity that can be connected to the country’s power grid.

The air cooled condensers are expected to save around 90% of the water required for the plant's operation compared against the use of a wet cooling system.

Siemens will provide low-pressure turbines, which can tolerate the high back pressure created by the condensers.

The SST5-5000 compact steam turbine generator includes of one combined high-/ intermediate pressure and one low pressure module, helping to deliver effective performance.

According to Siemens, the Attarat facility will supply electricity to cover up to 15% of the country's annual power demand.

Siemens Power and Gas Middle East & North Africa Region sales head Jean Claude Nasr said: "The efficient use of water is a decisive challenge for this project, and with our modern technology we'll provide the right equipment to achieve the highest electricity output and simultaneously save precious resources.

"Along with our partner we will support the government's plan to provide a reliable power supply and make Jordan less reliant on imported electricity."

Image: Two SST5-5000 steam turbines to be installed in the new steam power plant at Attarat Um Ghudran, Jordan. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment
News

Related Insight

