Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Siemens supplies battery storage system to SWW Wunsiedel in Wunsiedel, Germany

Published 21 December 2016

Siemens has received an order from the energy provider SWW Wunsiedel to supply and install a battery storage system in Wunsiedel, Germany.

The Siestorage system is based on lithium-ion batteries and has a capacity of more than 6 megawatts.

The storage system, which will be connected to the distribution grid, will enable the company to participate in the primary control reserve market.

"Energy stores, such as our Siestorage model, are an important building block of the energy transition," says Dr. Frank Büchner, who heads the Energy Management Division in Germany. "Together with SWW Wunsiedel GmbH, we are helping to further stabilize the grids in Germany." The energy provider and Siemens have agreed on a ten-year financing model. Commissioning is scheduled for 2018.

The large storage system from Siemens consists of three containers with lithium-ion cells, one container with the inverters, a concrete station with the transformers and the control system. The power supplied by the storage system will provide the higher-level transmission grid with short-term support. Distributed power supply is increasing as part of Germany’s transition to a new energy mix.

Integrating more and more renewable energy sources into the grids causes the volatility to increase, the base load to decrease, the medium- and top-capacity demand to grow and power surpluses to occur with increasing frequently. The grid operators need reserve power to establish a balance between generation and consumption at all times. The function of the primary control reserve is to immediately balance out unforeseen fluctuations and short-term load changes in the transmission grid.

Energy stores are generally better suited to this task since they can respond in seconds, unlike the sluggish conventional power plants. All of the offered power must be available within 30 seconds in order to maintain the normal frequency of 50 Hertz and prevent a blackout. Transmission grid operators purchase the primary control reserve they need on a market basis with weekly invitations to bid.

"Installing the battery storage system is an important part of the 'WUNsiedler Weg – Energie' road map of SWW Wunsiedel GmbH", says Marco Krasser, Managing Director of SWW Wunsiedel GmbH. With this road map, the company has already built a number of innovative power generation plants, thus proving that it is financially possible to cover energy demand with purely renewable and locally available energy sources. In the next step. the region is to be developed as part of Vision 2030 into a service area that can operate in isolation and thus autonomously in an emergency.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Energy Storage> Advanced Batteries
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.