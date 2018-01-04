Shell closes $150m sale of LPG marketing business in Hong Kong and Macau

Petrochemical major Royal Dutch Shell has closed the sale of the first phase of its LPG marketing business in Hong Kong and Macau to DCC LPG on 31 December 2017.

Shell continues to operate the LPG plant in Hong Kong, which is part of the second phase of the transaction and is subject to conditions including regulatory approvals.

The sale of Shell’s entire LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau was announced on 5 April 2017 for an agreed total transaction value of approximately US$ 150 million. As part of the sale, Shell branded LPG products will continue to be available in Hong Kong and Macau via a long-term brand license agreement with DCC LPG.

The sale does not impact any of Shell’s other businesses and Shell remains committed to helping meet growing energy demand in Hong Kong and Macau.

Source: Company Press Release