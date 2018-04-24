Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Serica Energy Provides Erskine Field Update

Published 24 April 2018

Serica Energy plc (Serica Energy), an independent oil and gas company with production, development and exploration licence interests in the UK North Sea and exploration interests in Ireland and Namibia, hereby provides the following update on the interruption to production at the Erskine field.

As announced on 22 January 2018, during cleaning operations a blockage occurred on the Lomond to Everest pipeline, through which Erskine condensate is exported to market. This caused Erskine field production to be shut-in. The blockage is believed to be due to a deposit of wax in the pipeline. Chrysaor Limited, the Operator of this pipeline, has been attempting to resolve this problem but has been unable to achieve a significant breakthrough. Therefore, the decision has been made to cease clearance operations and instead concentrate on accelerating the pipeline bypass programme and on running an extended maintenance programme.

Plans to lay a new 26km length of pipeline to bypass the zone affected by wax deposits have been progressing. An order was placed with the pipeline manufacturers in February and a route survey has been completed. Approvals for the work from the authorities are expected in July and construction is scheduled for August, with production restart expected in September. Once laid, a proactive cleaning programme will commence in order to maintain the pipeline through high frequency pigging.

As a significant maintenance programme was already planned for this summer, the Lomond operator has taken this opportunity to extend this, performing further, pre-emptive maintenance on the platform whilst it is hydrocarbon free. From 1 May, work will commence to reduce the backlog of maintenance work as well as perform inspections and replace and repair key equipment. This work is designed to improve future performance of the facilities, reducing production interruptions and reducing the length of future shut-downs in the coming years.

Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy, commented:
 
"While we are disappointed that efforts by the Lomond field operator to clear wax from the Lomond condensate export line have not been successful we are pleased that plans to achieve a permanent solution for this recurring problem are progressing well.
 
The operator is taking the opportunity to perform significant extra maintenance work during the planned 2018 Lomond shutdown. This should lead to improved performance later this year and in future years to the long-term benefit of the Erskine field. Although this is expected to extend the Erskine shut in to September, there was no certainty that the clearance work would have been  successful but would have still incurred additional ongoing cost. We have the benefit of a strong balance sheet which enables us to fund our share of the pipeline bypass during this period without Erskine production revenues.
 
One of the key reasons for Serica's acquisition of BP's interests in the producing Bruce, Keith and Rhum ("BKR") fields is to diversify Serica's production. The BKR transaction is effective from 1 January 2018 with Serica deriving full benefit from that date. BKR production is unaffected by the Lomond to Everest pipeline problems. The transaction is due to complete late in Q3 this year."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.