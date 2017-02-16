Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

SP Energy unveils £10m project to upgrade electrical network in UK

Published 16 February 2017

SP Energy Networks has unveiled a £10m plan to upgrade the electrical network across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding areas of mid-Cheshire

Work is due to start in 2017.

SP Energy Networks are co-ordinating these activities with Cheshire West and Chester Council, and developing a programme of work that intends to minimise the disruption to local residents and businesses.

The final stage of the programme is the installation of a new grid transformer at our existing substation site in Winsford, which will start in the summer of 2017 and continue through to 2018.

This investment programme facilitates future growth and demand needs across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding area, in addition to providing an increased resilience of supply to the existing 70,000 of homes and businesses.

Whilst the existing equipment has provided an industry leading standard of service for over 50 years, it is now scheduled to be replaced to ensure this high standard of service is maintained.

SP Energy Networks 132kV projects head Mark Sobczak said: "This is the most significant reinforcement in mid-Cheshire for more than 50 years, and our work will ensure that the grid is as reliable as possible for decades as well as supporting growth and the future demands of the thousands of homes and businesses."



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Energy Infrastructure> Energy Distribution
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Power Distribution> Smart Grid
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Multi-Contact Becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors: A Connection for the Future Multi-Contact (Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.