SP Energy unveils £10m project to upgrade electrical network in UK

SP Energy Networks has unveiled a £10m plan to upgrade the electrical network across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding areas of mid-Cheshire

Work is due to start in 2017.

SP Energy Networks are co-ordinating these activities with Cheshire West and Chester Council, and developing a programme of work that intends to minimise the disruption to local residents and businesses.

The final stage of the programme is the installation of a new grid transformer at our existing substation site in Winsford, which will start in the summer of 2017 and continue through to 2018.

This investment programme facilitates future growth and demand needs across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding area, in addition to providing an increased resilience of supply to the existing 70,000 of homes and businesses.

Whilst the existing equipment has provided an industry leading standard of service for over 50 years, it is now scheduled to be replaced to ensure this high standard of service is maintained.

SP Energy Networks 132kV projects head Mark Sobczak said: "This is the most significant reinforcement in mid-Cheshire for more than 50 years, and our work will ensure that the grid is as reliable as possible for decades as well as supporting growth and the future demands of the thousands of homes and businesses."

Source: Company Press Release