Hatch selected to conduct mine scoping study for Mina do Barroso lithium project in Portugal

Savannah Resources has appointed Hatch to conduct scoping study of a potential mine development of the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project located in Portugal.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hatch, the internationally recognised engineering group, has been appointed to conduct the Scoping Study for the potential development of a lithium mine at Mina do Barroso;

The Scoping Study will investigate a potential mining and concentration plant development based on the Grandao, Reservatorio and NOA spodumene deposits; and

Results of the Scoping Study are expected to be available towards the end of Q2 2018.

Savannah's CEO, David Archer said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Hatch. They have a wealth of experience in much of the lithium value chain and have specific and very relevant knowledge of spodumene deposit developments, like that proposed for Mina do Barroso. We expect the Scoping Study to be the precursor to the launch of a Definitive Feasibility Study later this year."

Scope of Work

The Scoping Study will investigate the potential for a mine development at Mina do Barroso and will include the following areas: project setting, geology and resource description, mining, processing, infrastructure, market review, cost estimates, human resources, environmental, social aspects, project risk review and project development schedule.

About Hatch

Hatch is an internationally recognised supplier of engineering, project and construction, business consulting and operational services to the mining, metallurgical, energy and infrastructure industries. Hatch has a global network of 9,000 professionals and their corporate roots extend back more than a hundred years, and experience spans over 150 countries around the world in the metals, energy, infrastructure, digital, and investments market sectors

Hatch have extensive experience in the lithium market space with design and construction of both concentrators and downstream processing. Hatch and their highly experienced technical team have been involved in a significant number of recent lithium projects at all levels including Lithium Korea, Desert Lion Energy, Nemaska, North American Lithium, Prospect Resources, Novo Litio and many more.

Source: Company Press Release