Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Dong Energy begins conversion of Asnæs Power Station into biomass-fired plant

EBR Staff Writer Published 31 October 2017

Dong Energy has commenced the DKK1.2bn ($190m) conversion project of Denmark’s largest thermal plant, the Asnæs Power Station in Kalundborg into a biomass-fired plant.

The converted power plant will be run on sustainable biomass in future instead of coal.

According to Dong Energy, preparations for the construction operations have started while the conversion has been initiated officially. By 2019 end, the converted plant is anticipated to be operational to provide green heat and process steam to Kalundborg district.

In June, Finnish company Valmet had bagged the contract to supply the biomass power plant for the project.

The company stated that the funding of the conversion project was possible owing to the 20-year agreement it had made with pharma firms Novo Nordisk, Novozymes and Kalundborg Forsyning.

Dong Energy bioenergy & thermal power executive vice president and CEO Thomas Dalsgaard said: “By 2023, we'll have phased out all use of coal at our power stations. With the conversion of Asnæs Power Station, we and our customers are taking an important step towards becoming coal-free.”

The biomass-fired plant is being planned to be constructed as a separate unit in new buildings that would come up at the existing Asnæs Power Station. After it is ready, the plant will be linked to the existing district heating and process steam networks along with the electricity grid.

The conversion project also involves setting up of a new conveyor system and wood chip storage among other things.

The subsequent conversion from coal to wood chips and other sustainable varieties of biomass at the new Asnæs plant will yield carbon reductions of up to nearly 800,000 tonnes per annum. This is equivalent to avoiding the yearly carbon emissions coming from over 400,000 cars, while making a significant contribution towards Denmark's green conversion.

Image: Sod cutting ceremony at the conversion project of the Asnæs Power Station. Photo: courtesy of DONG Energy A/S.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biopower
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TENEX - Major Supplier in Nuclear Industry Joint Stock Company TENEX (TENEX) is a foreign-trade company of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom and one of the world's major suppliers of nuclear fuel cycle (NFC) products, which has for 40 years provided a significant share of the uranium enrichment services required for western-type nuclear reactors. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Møllerodden - Offshore and Onshore Lifting Equipment Møllerodden is a worldwide supplier of high-quality lifting equipment to the offshore and onshore industry. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.