Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

RInfra to sell Mumbai power business to Adani Transmission for $2.9bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 December 2017

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has agreed to sell its integrated Mumbai power business, known as Reliance Energy to Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) for a sum of INR18,800crore ($2.9bn).

While Reliance Energy is valued at INR12,101crore ($1.9bn), the regulatory approved assets involved in the transaction till date are worth INR1,150crore ($179.5m).

Apart from that, the regulatory assets which are yet to be approved and estimated to be around INR5,000crore ($780.5m) along with about INR550crore ($85.86m) in net working capital will flow directly to RInfra.

The Mumbai power business of RInfra includes generation, transmission and distribution of power of the company in the capital city of the Indian state of Maharashtra.

RInfra plans to use the sale proceeds from the transaction to cut down its debt. The transaction will enable it to have zero debt and a cash surplus of INR3,000crore ($468.3m).

On the other hand, the acquisition for ATL, marks its foray into the power distribution space in India and also boost its presence in the power transmission sector.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said: “We see the distribution sector as the next sun rise sector as India embarks on its mission to achieve 24x7 power for all. We see a massive growth opportunity and will look at both organic and inorganic opportunities to build a market leading Distribution Company.

“With this acquisition, Adani Transmission will enjoy benefit of scale and of being an integrated distribution and transmission business in India"

Reliance Energy supplies power to close to 3 million residential, industrial and commercial consumers across the suburbs of Mumbai, covering an area of 400km2.

The company is capable of meeting a peak demand of more than 1.8GW and has annual revenues of INR7,500crore ($1.17bn).

It generates power from the 500MW Dahanu Thermal Power Station (DTPS), located in Dahanu, Maharashtra. DTPS comprises two coal-based units of 250MW each.

The transaction will be completed after receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals.

Image: The 500MW Dahanu thermal power plant in Maharashtra. Photo: courtesy of Pakeezahskhan/Wikipedia.org.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Distribution> Utilities Network

Related Dates
2017> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Distribution
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.