QMC Quantum Minerals secures drill permit for Irgon lithium mine project in Canada

QMC Quantum Minerals has secured drill permit from the Sustainable Development Office (SD) of the Manitoba Government for its proposed drill program on the Irgon Pegmatite Dike at the Irgon Lithium Mine Project, South Eastern Manitoba, Canada.

The Company is currently in the process of requesting and assessing bids from drilling contractors prior to initiating a 2000 metre drill program designed to confirm both the historic Li2O assays received from the 1953/54 drill program and those obtained from historic sampling across the six crosscuts on the 200-foot level in the underground workings. These historic results are reported in Manitoba Assessment Report #94932.

The Company also intends to drill test for extensions to the mineralized zone on the Irgon Dike below the currently tested 213 metres (700 foot) depth. In addition, it will evaluate potential lateral strike extensions both to the east and to the west of the currently furthest known exposure of the outcropping pegmatite dike.

Data received from this drill program in addition to the results of the recent surface channel sampling program on the Irgon Dike (QMC News Release of March 05, 2018) will be compiled by QMC to update the non-NI43-101 compliant historic resource of 1.2 million tons of 1.51% Li2O to current NI43-101 standards.

HISTORICAL RESOURCE

Between 1953-1954, the Lithium Corporation of Canada Limited drilled 25 holes into the Irgon Dike and subsequently reported a historical resource estimate of 1.2 million tons grading 1.51% Li20 over a strike length of 365 meters and to a depth of 213 meters (Northern Miner, Vol. 41, no.19, Aug. 4, 1955, p.3). This historical resource is documented in a 1956 Assessment Report by B. B. Bannatyne for the Lithium Corporation of Canada Ltd. (Manitoba Assessment Report No. 94932). This historical estimate is believed to be based on reasonable assumptions and neither the company nor the QP have any reason to contest the document’s relevance and reliability. The ongoing detailed channel sampling and a subsequent drill program will be required to update this historical resource to current NI 43-101 standards. Historic metallurgical tests reported an 87% recovery from which a concentrate averaging 5.9% Li2O was obtained.

During this historical 1950 era work program, a complete mining plant was installed on site designed to process 500 tons of ore per day and in addition, a three-compartment shaft was sunk to a depth of 74 meters. On the 61-metre level, lateral development was extended off the shaft for a total of 366 meters of drifting from which six crosscuts transected the dike. The work was suspended in 1957, awaiting a more favourable market for lithium oxides and at this time the mine buildings were removed.

Source: Company Press Release