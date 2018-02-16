Pöyry wins engineering services contract for $311m Finnish mine expansion project

Pöyry has been awarded engineering, project and site services contract by Finland-based Outokumpu for a €250m ($311.9m) project to expand Kemi mine in Finland.

The expansion aims to deepen the Kemi mine from the current 500m level to 1,000m to ensure continued future ore supply while allowing the firm to maintain current level of chromite production even in the coming decades.

Outokumpu’s current chromite production capacity is about 2.7 million tons per year.

As per the assignment, Pöyry will be responsible for providing all basic and detailed engineering services for process, mechanical, layout, civil, structural, process electrification, ICT, automation, instrumentation, HVAC, ventilation and building electrification design disciplines as well as rock mechanics and rock engineering.

The scope of the contract also includes procurement support, project management and control services, site supervision and commissioning support.

Kemi mine head Jyrki Salmi said: "Chromium is a strategically important raw material for Outokumpu, since it is what makes steel "stainless".

“Our own chromite ore supply coupled with the related ferrochrome production give us significant competitive advantage on the market.”

The expansion of Kemi mine is scheduled to be executed between 2017 and 2020.

Pöyry Northern Europe industry business president Kalle Rasinmäki said: "Our competence will ensure that stringent health, safety and environmental standards will be met and even exceeded.

“In our engineering work, we pay close attention to resource efficiency and digitalization to ensure the on-going competitiveness of the clients' business. Every plant is designed to perform with long-term results.”

In 2014, Outokumpu has provided updated estimates on the proved ore reserves and mineral resources of the Kemi mine, which is claimed to be

As per the estimates, the mine has proved ore reserves of 50.1 million tons.

Said to be the only chrome mine in the European Union as of 2014, the Kemi mine has commenced production in 1968.