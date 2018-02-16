Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Pöyry wins engineering services contract for $311m Finnish mine expansion project

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 February 2018

Pöyry has been awarded engineering, project and site services contract by Finland-based Outokumpu for a €250m ($311.9m) project to expand Kemi mine in Finland.

The expansion aims to deepen the Kemi mine from the current 500m level to 1,000m to ensure continued future ore supply while allowing the firm to maintain current level of chromite production even in the coming decades.

Outokumpu’s current chromite production capacity is about 2.7 million tons per year.

As per the assignment, Pöyry will be responsible for providing all basic and detailed engineering services for process, mechanical, layout, civil, structural, process electrification, ICT, automation, instrumentation, HVAC, ventilation and building electrification design disciplines as well as rock mechanics and rock engineering.

The scope of the contract also includes procurement support, project management and control services, site supervision and commissioning support.

Kemi mine head Jyrki Salmi said: "Chromium is a strategically important raw material for Outokumpu, since it is what makes steel "stainless".

“Our own chromite ore supply coupled with the related ferrochrome production give us significant competitive advantage on the market.”

The expansion of Kemi mine is scheduled to be executed between 2017 and 2020.

Pöyry Northern Europe industry business president Kalle Rasinmäki said: "Our competence will ensure that stringent health, safety and environmental standards will be met and even exceeded.

“In our engineering work, we pay close attention to resource efficiency and digitalization to ensure the on-going competitiveness of the clients' business. Every plant is designed to perform with long-term results.”

In 2014, Outokumpu has provided updated estimates on the proved ore reserves and mineral resources of the Kemi mine, which is claimed to be

As per the estimates, the mine has proved ore reserves of 50.1 million tons.

Said to be the only chrome mine in the European Union as of 2014, the Kemi mine has commenced production in 1968.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Commodity> Chromium
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.