PSA: Audit Of KCA Deutag And Statoil – Askepott And Oseberg H

Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has carried out an audit of the management of logistics and drilling operations for the Askepott and Oseberg H facilities.

The audit was conducted from 13 to 15 March 2018 and was focused on the drilling contractor KCA Deutag Drilling Norge (KCAD) and the operator Statoil, and the companies' management of logistics and drilling operations at Askepott and Oseberg H.

Objective

The objective of the audit was to investigate KCAD's management of the operations, including materials handling, verifying that planning and execution of lifting operations complied with requirements, and following up the maintenance of lifting equipment, so that this contributes to reducing the likelihood of accidents and injuries related to materials handling.

The audit also verified how Statoil is exercising its supervisory responsibilities towards KCAD and how the companies, together with the well service company on board Askepott, have met regulatory requirements for planning, risk assessment and performance of drilling and well operations.

Result

Regulatory non-conformities and improvement points were identified at both Askepott and Oseberg H.

The non-conformities concerned:

Deficient follow-up and rectification of previous observations

Arrangement of work areas

Safe use of lifting equipment

The improvement points concerned cuttings handling, technical conditions, operational conditions for lifting operations and well control.

We have asked KCAD and Statoil to report by 14 May on how the non-conformities will be addressed, and for an assessment of the improvement points observed.

The companies have also been asked to present a status and plan for following up and correcting previous observations in a meeting with us on 19 June.

Source: Company Press Release