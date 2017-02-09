Primoris Services wins LNG engineering and construction contract

Primoris Services announced a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility engineering award valued at over $100m.

The contract was secured by Primoris Services Corporation's OnQuest, Inc. subsidiary, which is part of the Energy segment.

- The project is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) award by a New England-based energy company to replace an existing liquefaction facility with a new LNG plant based on a nitrogen cycle liquefier.

- The scope of work includes plant design, engineering, procurement, transportation (freight to site), and construction/installation of the facility. OnQuest will also provide operator training, commissioning, start-up, and performance testing for the facility.

- OnQuest will provide the turnkey EPC for the project, utilizing Primoris (James) Industrial Constructors, a division of Primoris Energy Services, for all construction services for the project

- Engineering on this project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2017, and plant completion is expected in the third quarter of 2019.



Source: Company Press Release