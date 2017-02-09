Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Primoris Services wins LNG engineering and construction contract

Published 09 February 2017

Primoris Services announced a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility engineering award valued at over $100m.

The contract was secured by Primoris Services Corporation's OnQuest, Inc. subsidiary, which is part of the Energy segment.

- The project is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) award by a New England-based energy company to replace an existing liquefaction facility with a new LNG plant based on a nitrogen cycle liquefier.

- The scope of work includes plant design, engineering, procurement, transportation (freight to site), and construction/installation of the facility. OnQuest will also provide operator training, commissioning, start-up, and performance testing for the facility.

- OnQuest will provide the turnkey EPC for the project, utilizing Primoris (James) Industrial Constructors, a division of Primoris Energy Services, for all construction services for the project

- Engineering on this project is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2017, and plant completion is expected in the third quarter of 2019.
 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> LNG Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> LNG Services
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Multi-Contact Becomes Stäubli Electrical Connectors: A Connection for the Future Multi-Contact (Stäubli Electrical Connectors) is a Swiss-based leading manufacturer of electrical connectors and contact systems, providing innovative solutions for demanding applications. MC develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of high quality standard products and customized solutions with outstanding characteristics. It builds on more than 50 years of engineering and design experience to continually break new ground in the field of advanced contact technology. The Multi-Contact product range includes interconnection systems for the most demanding applications in Railway, Aerospace, Medical, Robotics, Solar Energy, General Industry and Test & Measurement. Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Innospin - Design and Supply of Air-Cooled Steam Condenser ACC Innospin is an independent Swiss engineering company with a long project record in design and supply of air-cooled steam condenser ACC with single row heat exchanger tube technology to the international power plant market. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.