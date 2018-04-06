Pioneer reports drilling program results from Mavis Lake Lithium project in Canada

Pioneer Resources, in conjunction with its joint venture partner International Lithium (ILC), has reported drilling program results at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in the province of Ontario, Canada.

STANDOUT INTERSECTION | MF18-53: 55.25m at 1.04% L i 2 O from 82.75m Other intersections of spodumene-bearing pegmatite s returned:

MF18-58: 28.95m at 1.14% Li2O from 116.8m

MF18-51: 23.30m at 1.09% Li2O from 76.8m

MF18-52: 13.45m at 1.17% Li2O from 149.95m

MF18-54: 18.20m at 1.27% Li2O from 94.8m and

MF18-54: 6.10m at 2.33% Li2O from 139.25

MF18-55: 12.35m at 1.41% Li2O from 135.14m

DRILLING AT MAVIS LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT

The programme, targeting the Fairservice Pegmatite 6 Prospect, consisted of nine diamond core holes for a total of 1,591 metres. All nine holes intersected significant spodumene mineralisation, usually in the form of multiple wide zones of pegmatite. These results greatly enhance the prospectivity of the Project.

ABOUT THE FAIRSERVICE PROSPECT

The Fairservice Prospect comprises a swarm of 6 pegmatites that outcrop at surface over an east-west strike length of 700m. Drilling completed during the 2018 winter intersected the Fairservice Pegmatite 6 generally between 10 0 and 140m vertically below surface along a strike le ngth of 200m.

Results of drilling successfully complemented 2017 drill results in this area, with all 2018 holes int ersecting between one and three mineralised pegmatite lenses on step-outs of between 20 and 40m. Future drilling will test the spodumene-bearing peg matite further along strike and at progressively shallower depths.

Pioneer’s Managing Director, David Crook, said that the 2018 step-out drilling programme confirmed and improved upon the very encouraging lithium intersections achieved in the 2017 drilling programme.

“The Joint Venture considers the 2018 drilling prog ramme to be definitive for the Project, as all 9 ho les intersected significant lithium mineralisation, inc luding the most heavily mineralised hole drilled to date,” he said.

ABOUT THE MAVIS LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT

The Mavis Lake Project is situated 19 kilometres east of the town of Dryden, Ontario. The Project is ideally situated in close vicinity to the Trans-Canada highway and railway major transportati on arteries linking larger cities such as Thunder B ay, Ontario, to the southeast and Winnipeg, Manitoba, to the west. The current drill programme was wholly funded by Pioneer as part of its earn-in on the Project.

