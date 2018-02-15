Pioneer begins drilling at Mavis Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada

Pioneer Resources has commenced drilling at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada.

Pursuant to the ASX Listing Rules, the Company is required to issue this amended announcement in relation to the exploration results contained in the announcement released on 23 January 2018 and provides the Section 1 and Section 2 tables with in formation and JORC explanations below. In addition, the Company’s geological consultant had advised t hat the first hole, MF18 - 51, which was completed on 21 January, intersected three spodumene - bearing pegmatites, including one with a down - hole thickness of 20m from 82m.

The Company notes that it has not received any assay results for samples from th is drilling programme. Drilling is now complete and further information will be conveyed to the Market as it becomes available.

ABOUT THE MAVIS LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT

The Mavis Lake Project is situated 19 kilometres east of t he town of Dryden, Ontario. The Project is ideally situated in close vicinity to the Trans - Canada highway and railway major transportation arteries linking larger cities such as Thunder Bay, Ontario, to the southeast and Winnipeg, Manitoba, to the west.

The current drill programme was wholly funded by Pioneer as part of its earn - in on the Project.

