Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

ABB unveils REACT inverter to store energy generated from solar

Published 05 June 2017

ABB has unveiled its Renewable Accumulator and Conversion Technology (REACT), which features built-in, 2kWh battery that stores energy generated from solar.

Available as a 4.6kW or 3.6kW single phase inverter, the lithium-ion battery is integrated within the same product enclosure. It enables homeowners and landlords to store excess energy produced by their PV installation during peak times for use during periods with higher energy demands, such as in the morning when everyone needs to get ready or the end of the day when the family arrives home.

Giovanni Frassineti, head of ABB’s solar business, explains: “We always look to optimize the performance of our products by drawing on the experience and technological advances across the business.

“We are proud of our market leading quality standards, and are confident that with the inclusion of the high performing features from our family of string inverters within the REACT design, our customers will be equally pleased with this innovation in domestic solar energy storage.”

Thanks to the integrated load manager, dual Maximum Power Point Track circuit and broad input voltage ranges, REACT optimizes energy usage by aligning energy production with the levels of consumption in the home.

Users can program up to four appliances, based on the stored energy available. In addition, the inclusion of an auxillary energy output, which feeds off the availablity of photovoltaic energy or electricity stored in the battery, allows some devices to be used during a black-out.

The energy storage system has also been designed for a long life-cycle, with the battery life expected to span ten years, and can be simply and efficiently increased to 6kWh of usage energy, with additional battery modules.

Furthermore, with a focus on the ease of operation for the user, REACT features an integrated Wi-Fi port and an application for smartphones or tablets, which helps users control and manage their energy use even when they’re away from the home.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Clean Technology> Energy Storage> Advanced Batteries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.