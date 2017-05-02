Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

OEG Offshore and US based Cargo Specialist Announce Merger

Published 02 May 2017

OEG Offshore, a leading global provider of cargo carrying units (CCUs) and A60 modules to the oil and gas industry, announces the merger of its US business with long established Louisiana based cargo unit and logistics specialist Paragon Industries, Inc.

The multi-million dollar merger confirms the combined OEG business as one of the leading offshore container suppliers serving the Gulf of Mexico. The deal expands OEG’s US fleet by over 1,400 units and includes a number of new container designs as well as extending OEG’s current Gulf Coast presence to a number of new full service locations. All of Paragon’s 14 experienced staff will join with OEG’s US based employees.

“Paragon Industries is confident that its merger with OEG Offshore will result in a new, united ability to offer an increased breadth and depth of complimentary product offerings and service capabilities to meet our customers’ requirements. This merger will not only support ongoing working relationships with our existing customer bases, but will provide a more efficient and effective enterprise to continue to provide and improve its quality level of service across a broader scope of needs.,” said Paragon President & CEO, Leonard J. Guarisco, Jr.

Founded in 1987 by Leonard J. Guarisco, Snr., father of the current Paragon President & CEO, Leonard J. Guarisco, Jr., Paragon has serviced the Gulf coast’s day-to-day cargo movements between land and sea from its principal facility in Morgan City as well as multiple stocking yards covering the whole US Gulf Coast from Texas to Alabama.
Paragon provides a range of cargo carrying units including baskets, containers, pallet and gang boxes, gas cylinder racks and cargo transporters certified to the internationally recognised standards of DNV 2.7-1/EN 12079/IMO 860/SEPco OPS0055 and API RP 2A for sale and rental.

“We are delighted to align with Leonard and the Paragon team to develop our product range in the US Gulf of Mexico market and believe that with the similar culture and service ethos of OEG and Paragon that we shall achieve a rapid integration of the two companies and provide rapid benefits to our expanded customer base.” said OEG Offshore Chief Executive John Heiton.

OEG Offshore’s range of over 27,000 DNV 2.7-1 containers, baskets, cuttings and waste skips, workshops and offshore tanks as well as A60 engineering cabins are available worldwide across the 35 countries where OEG Offshore operates. OEG Offshore offers its full range of equipment, as well as bespoke design service for customised requirements, with a variety of flexible purchase or funding options including a fully managed rental, long term lease, lease purchase or outright sale basis.

OEG Offshore has continued its growth strategy through the industry downturn with ongoing expansion into new geographic and product offerings as it expands operations across Europe, Africa, Middle East, Caspian, Asia as well as the Americas. Recent acquisitions include the AOR Container Group in 2016, opening up Norway and other African regions as well as Cameron Rental & Tank in 2015, developing the US cargo unit market.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Power Distribution > Utilities Network > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.