Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

NDB to fund Shanghai Lingang Distributed Solar Power Project in China

Published 21 December 2016

New Development Bank has agreed to provide RMB (CNY) 525m loan to the Shanghai Lingang Distributed Solar Power Project in China.

The Loan Agreement was signed by Mr. Shi Yaobin, Vice Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Finance and Mr. K.V. Kamath, the President of the NDB.

"We congratulate on the signing of the first Chinese loan agreement with NDB. This demonstrates the strong commitment of Chinese government to support NDB in delivering its mandate of promoting infrastructure and sustainable development in members of the bank," said Mr. Shi Yaobin.

"As Shanghai embarks on a more balanced, coordinated, and sustainable development path, we look forward to working with the NDB and benefit from its financial, technological, and managerial expertise," said Mr. Ying Yong, Executive Vice Mayor of Shanghai.

"We welcome the signing of our first loan agreement, which is a seminal event for the NDB. The Shanghai Lingang Distributed Solar Power Project is a good example of forward-looking and green investment. We hope that this project and other projects supported by the Bank will act as catalysts for development in our member states," said Mr. K.V. Kamath.

The Project will be implemented by Shanghai Lingang Hongbo New Energy Development Co. Ltd. Under the framework of the Project, a solar photovoltaic power plant with total capacity of 100 MW will be built in Lingang Industrial Area, one of the six major functional development areas of Shanghai. The Project will be divided into a number of smaller sub-projects that will be sequentially implemented over a period of 3 years.

In July 2016, the NDB issued its debut bond in China. It was the first time that an international financial institution issued a green financial bond in the China onshore interbank bond market. The size of the issue was RMB 3 bln (USD 449 mln). The project will be financed by the proceeds of the issue.

Earlier this year, the Board of Directors (BoD) of the NDB approved seven investment projects in all member countries for a total of over USD 1.5 bln. All projects are in line with the Bank's focus on environmentally friendly energy generation, sustainable development and infrastructure. The approved projects will support the creation of 1500 MW of renewable energy capacity and are estimated to result in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by over 4.1 mln tons per year.

The New Development Bank was created with an objective of financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries. The Bank will complement the efforts of other financial institutions and establish a network of global, regional and local partnerships with multilateral and national development banks as well as other institutions and market players.

The NDB intends to be fast, flexible and efficient, without sacrificing quality. The Bank will use various financial instruments to efficiently meet the demands of member states and clients.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Suppliers KATI - Precision Information From the Depths of the Earth KATI is an award winning Finnish company and our key services include diamond core drilling, modern and precise borehole measurements, field prospecting as well as processing and storing of core samples. We are one of the largest core drilling contractors in Scandinavia. Our goal is to provide our clients in Mining and Exploration industry with high-quality data on the geology of an area in an efficient and reliable manner. Mining & Commodities > Minerals & Materials > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.