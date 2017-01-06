National Grid to deliver new equipment for Cilfynydd substation in UK

National Grid will deliver a new 112t shunt reactor to Cilfynydd electricity substation, near Pontypridd in the UK.

The shunt reactor, a vital piece of equipment to help take the electricity generated to thousands of homes and businesses, will begin its 230 miles, two-day journey from Goole in Humberside reactor will begin its 230-mile, two-day journey from Goole in Humberside. It’ll travel through England using the M1, M42 and M5 motorway network, entering Wales from the M5/M50/A449 link to the M4.

The load will bypass Newport using a designated abnormal load route on the A48. It’ll travel past Pontypridd and Abercynon on the A470, continuing eastwards on the A472 towards Nelson. It’ll then turn into Llanfabon Road, a narrow lane, to reach CilfynyddSubstation, around 10am, subject to traffic en route.

A special, heavy haulage lorry will transport the shunt reactor. The total load, including lorry and trailer, will weigh 183 tonnes and measure 25 metres long by 5 metres high by 3 metres wide. Due to the size and weight, the lorry will travel between 30mph on the motorways and A roads and 10mph when the lorry leaves the A472 to the Substation.

A private escort and special haulage team will accompany the lorry to ensure the safety of the public. The escort will also be present to manage traffic and to halt traffic if needed along Llanfabon Road on its approach to the Substation. The delivery vehicle will leave the site the following day on Sunday 8 January.

National Grid project engineer, David Shaw, said: “We’ve worked closely with our partner, heavy-load specialist Collett & Sons Ltd, to plan a safe delivery route. We’ve also liaised with councils, highways agencies and police forces along the route. There are likely to be some delays on the motorway and on smaller, narrow roads close to the Substation.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience in advance of our work. Letting people know now will give them time to plan their journeys and keep disruption to a minimum.

“If anyone has any questions or concerns, they can contact our Community Relations team on 0800 073 1047. They’re available daily from 7am-7pm.”

Source: Company Press Release