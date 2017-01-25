Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Mitsubishi develops ultra-thin robot to inspect power generator

Published 25 January 2017

Mitsubishi Electric has developed a 19.9mm thin inspection robot capable of inspecting a power generator by passing through the narrow gap between the rotor and stator, eliminating the need to remove the rotor.

The robot reduces the cost and time of inspections and helps to increase the reliability and availability of power generators.

Conventional generators inspections, which are carried out by professionals every four years, require approximately 34 days to complete, in part because the rotor must be removed. Electric power companies have been looking to shorten these inspections as well as improve inspection accuracy to extend the availability of their generators.

Mitsubishi Electric's ultra-thin inspection robot eliminates the need to remove the rotor, so inspections can be completed in just six days. Further, thanks to its high accuracy, inspections can be carried out less frequently than every four years and help operators avoid stocking parts they do not yet actually need. As a result, Mitsubishi Electric's new robot is expected to help reduce total inspection costs and improve both the reliability and availability of power generators.

Conventional inspection robots are about 30-millimeters thick and thus unable to pass through the narrow gap between the rotor and stator in approximately 30 percent of Mitsubishi Electric power generators. Mitsubishi Electric's new ultra-thin inspection robot is designed to travel in the narrow gap between the generator's rotor and stator to perform accurate inspections, including assessment of stator wedge tightness, detailed visual examinations and core insulation inspections.

The robot incorporates a proprietary traveling mechanism comprising a crawler belt and flat plate to achieve a thin 19.9-millimeter profile and low vibration for accurate data acquisition. It is capable of inspecting all Mitsubishi Electric mid- and large-sized generators.

The robot's proprietary tapping mechanism, which incorporates a space-saving cam, is capable of delivering a striking force that is 10 times that of a conventional mechanism. The tapping test uses original vibration analysis technology to accurately detect five levels of stator wedge tightness, an increase compared to the three levels detectable by a conventional robot.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Fossil Fuel> Generator
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

DNV GL - Software from DNV GL DNV GL – Software provides software and solutions to the maritime, energy and process industries. The solutions support a variety of business-critical activities, including design, engineering, risk assessment, asset integrity, optimisation, QHSE and ship management. Suppliers L3 MAPPS - High Fidelity Power Plant Simulators When you are looking for increased reliability in your power plant's performance, you can count on L3 MAPPS' simulation experience to get you there. Our dedication to true-to-life power plant simulators ensures that your personnel have the knowledge required to safely and efficiently operate your power plant. Power Generation > Nuclear > Suppliers Implico - Oil and Gas Downstream Solutions The Implico Group optimizes logistics and business processes for oil and gas downstream companies. The international consulting and software company with its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, has subsidiaries in Malaysia, Romania and the USA. Founded in 1983, the company today employs around 200 staff. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.