Mineral Resources to acquire Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron

Mineral Resources (MRL) has agreed to acquire Atlas Iron through a scheme of arrangement, valuing the iron ore miner at A$280.2m ($215.2m).

Based in Australia, Atlas Iron is engaged in mining and exporting direct shipping ore (DSO) from its operations in the Northern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Atlas Iron will get 1 new MRL share in exchange of every 571 shares they hold in the iron ore mining company.

MRL said that the combining of its existing Pilbara iron ore assets with those of Atlas will allow the enlarged company to tap into greater synergies and economies of scale. These, it said will lead to reduced costs, making the consolidated iron ore business sustainable amid lower global prices for low grade iron ore.

The Australian mining infrastructure provider also said that by creating a sustainable iron ore operation, it can protect jobs in Western Australia. It would also make sure that the consolidated iron ore operation in the Pilbara region will deliver various social and economic benefits to the Australian state, said MRL.

MRL managing director Chris Ellison said: "The acquisition of Atlas, including its portfolio of iron ore assets and its export capacity allocation at Utah Point, is on-strategy for MRL.

“The culture that has been developed within Atlas is an exceptionally good fit with that which has been fostered in MRL.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the directors of Atlas Iron who have recommended the company shareholders to vote in favor of the scheme implementation deed.

Atlas chairman Eugene Davis said: “The proposed business combination with MinRes provides Atlas shareholders with the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified commodities and services business, with a strong balance sheet and multiple revenue streams.

“The combined operating expertise of the expanded organisation is likely to facilitate the exploitation of a number of opportunities that currently exist within the Atlas portfolio, transforming the combined operations into a diversified commodity business.”

MRL expects the acquisition to be completed by August 2018.