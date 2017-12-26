Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

MHI to license CO2 capture technology for Metafrax’s chemicals plant in Russia

EBR Staff Writer Published 26 December 2017

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has signed an agreement to license flue gas carbon dioxide (CO2) capture technology for Russian chemical company PJSC Metafrax.

The technology, known as the KM CDR Process, will be used for the Metafrax’s new chemical plant being built on the western side of the Ural Mountains in Perm, Russia.

KM CDR Process uses an advanced absorption solvent jointly developed by MHI with with Kansai Electric Power to achieve significant reductions in energy consumption.

The license for CO2 recovery technology will be granted to Swiss engineering firm Casale.

Casale earlier won contract from Metafrax for the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) of the overall ammonia production, CO2 capture, and urea and melamine production facilities.

Scheduled to be completed in 2021, the new facility will have recovery capacity of 1,200 tons per day. Casale will sublicense the technology to Metafrax.

Metafrax will synthesize ammonia by combining surplus hydrogen from the existing methanol plant with nitrogen from a newly constructed air separation plant.

The recovered CO2 from flue gas emitted by the methanol plant will be then be used to produce urea and melamine.

The Metafrax’s new facility will have capacity to produce 894 tons per day of ammonia, 1,725 tons per day of urea, and 40,000 tons per year of melamine.

MHI said its flue gas CO2 capture technology can be used for production of methanol and dimethyl ether (DME), capture and storage of CO2 generated by thermal power plants and other facilities, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR), which involves increasing oil production by injecting CO2 into oil reservoirs.

The company said: “MHI will continue to make contributions to sustainable economic development and environmental protection through proactive efforts to further its advanced CO2 capture technology.”

