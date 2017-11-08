McEwen Mining receives key permit for Gold Bar project in Nevada

McEwen Mining Inc. (“McEwen”) announced that it has received the signed Record of Decision (ROD) on the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Gold Bar Project (Gold Bar), Eureka County, Nevada.

Construction of Gold Bar will begin immediately.

“This is great news for McEwen Mining and State of Nevada. Our mission to build Gold Bar has been ongoing since 2013, during that time we have overcome many challenges involved in bringing a new mining project to fruition. Gold Bar is the first new gold mine in Nevada to gain permit approval in several years.

"We advanced from Draft Environmental Impact Statement submittal to a Record of Decision in under 8-months, a very brisk pace for the last leg of the permitting process. We want to thank all those involved including our staff, the BLM, Eureka County Board of Commissioners, and other Cooperating Agencies,” said Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner.

Source: Company Press Release