Major mining companies in India

Mining is a key economic activity in India, as the country’s holds significant mineral resources. India is one of the world’s top producers of sheet mica, iron ore and bauxite. Mining industry is a major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). A significant number of mining companies in India are state-owned enterprises.

Here is a list of major mining companies of India.

National Mineral Development Corporation: Incorporated in 1958, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is owned by the Government of India and controlled by the Ministry of Steel. The company in involved in the exploration of various minerals such as iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, limestone, gypsum bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin and tungsten. It produces iron from three fully mechanised mines—one in Donimalai, Karnataka and two in Bailadila, Chhattisgarh - which supply raw material to Essar Steel, Ispat Industries and Vikram Ispat and also meet the requirements of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Moreover, NMDC operates India's sole mechanised diamond mine (Panna, Madhya Pradesh).

Hindustan Zinc: Incorporated in New Delhi, in 1966, as a public sector undertaking from the erstwhile Metal Corporation of India, Hindustan Zinc’s (HZL) main interest involves exploration and production of zinc, silver and lead. It is now a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources. Iit operates the world's largest zinc mine in Rampura Agucha, Rajasthan, which has an ore production capacity of 6.15 million MT per annum. It also operates Zinc and Lead smelters and refineries at Chanderiya (Chittorgarh), Debari (Udaipur) & Dariba (Rajsamand) in Rajasthan. According to its website, the company owns 474MW of coal based thermal captive power plants in Rajasthan to support its metallurgical operations.

Image: Ore Loading at Rampura Agucha. Photo courtesy of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Vedanta: Formerly known as Sesa Sterlite/Sesa Goa Limited, it is a company owned by Vedanta Group. It is the largest miner of zinc in India. The company is involved in the mining of copper, iron ore and aluminium. Its operations are based mainly in Goa, Odisha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. The company owns 64.9% stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL). According to its website, the company’s mined metal production in 2016-17 was 907 kt in India. It has iron ore mines in Goa and Karnataka and a pig iron plant in Goa, and consists of exploration, mining and processing of iron ore, pig iron and metallurgical coke and power generation.

Hindalco Industries: Established by Aditya Birla Group, in 1958, as the Hindustan Aluminum Corporation Limited, its production started in 1962 in Renukoot, Uttar Pradesh. Based in Mumbai, Hindalco is the world's biggest aluminium rolling company, thanks to its acquisition of Canada's Novelis in 2007. Owning one of the world's largest copper smelters, Hindalco has aluminium smelting operations in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO): Incorporated in 1965 as a public sector undertaking, it is 51% owned by Vedanta, while the remaining stake is held by the Government of India. The company has two bauxite mines, and refining, smelting and fabrication facilities in Central India. Its has major operations in the town of Korba (Chhattisgarh), whereas its mines supplying high grade Bauxite are situated at Kawardha and Mainpat.

Image: Employees at work inside one of the BALCO plants. Photo courtesy of Vedanta Resources.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO): It was incorporated as a public sector enterprise of the Ministry of Mines, Government of India in 1981. The government has a stake of 60.20%. Located on Panchpatmali hills of Koraput district in Orissa, its fully mechanized opencast mine is in operation since November, 1985. The mine caters to the feedstock needs of Alumina Refinery at Damanjodi located on the foothills. As of January 2016, the capacity of Alumina Refinery was 22.75 lakh TPA. The company’s export earnings contributed to nearly 46% of the sales turnover in the year 2016-17.

Hindustan Copper: Incorporated in 1967, it is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. It is claimed to be the only vertically integrated copper producer in India involved in a rage of activities that includes mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and continuous cast rod production. According to its website, its mines and plants are spread across five operating units, one each in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals: Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals (RSMML) is one of Rajasthan's top government enterprises, with its mining operations encompassing lignite, phosphate, gypsum and limestone. RSMML is primarily into mining for rockphosphate ore and owns mines at Jhamarkotra, where a major part of India's rock phosphate is produced. The company also has several lignite deposits, including the Giral mine.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: Incorporated at Ahmedabad, in 1963, by the government of Gujarat to help the glass industry with crushed and screened silica sand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (GMDC) soon progressed to earning a lignite mining lease at Panandhro, Kutch, in 1976, whose operations paved the way for GMDC to start its first lignite mine of one million tonne capacity, in 2015, at Umarsar, Kutch. GMDC is India's major lignite seller, with six operating mines in Gujarat. The company's main products include essential energy minerals such as lignite, industrial minerals (bauxite and flourspar) and base metals. GMDC owns a captive refining plant with copper mines near Ambaji (1980) and manganese ore mines, developed at Shivarajpur, Panchmahals (2006).