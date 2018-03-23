Major byproducts of coal

Coal has been a major source of energy for more than hundred years now. Primarily composed of carbon, the black, combustible source of energy has been used by humans as a form of energy to produce heat and electricity.

Depending on their properties, coal is mainly divided into four types such as peat, lignite, bituminous and anthracite. The age and depth at which they are buried under the ground define the properties of a particular type of coal. Formed from decaying plants, peat is considered as a precursor to coal. Also known as brown coal, lignite possesses least concentration of carbon and is considered to be the lowest grade coal.

China, India, the US, Australia, and Indonesia are some of the leading producers of coal. Occurring in layers termed coal seams (beds), it is also the largest anthropogenic source of carbon dioxide releases, a major environment pollutant.

While coal is mainly used in electricity generation, steel production, and cement manufacturing, its by-products are used in the manufacture of several chemical products. Coal or coal by-products are used as components in various products such as aspirins, soaps, dyes, fibres, solvents and plastics.

Here are the byproducts of coal:

Coke: It is a solid carbonaceous residue derived from coking coal. Coke is produced from coking coal, which is a low-ash, low-sulfur bituminous coal, by baking in an oven at high temperatures in the absence of oxygen. Coal tar, ammonia, light oils, and coal gas are the byproducts that are produced in some of the processes used to make coke. Coke is used as a fuel for stoves and furnaces. It is used to manufacture iron in a blast furnace. Besides, it is used to produce steel.

Image: Raw coke. Photo courtesy of Stahlkocher/Wikipedia.

Coal tar: A byproduct obtained in the process of making coke, it is a thick dark liquid that has unpleasant smell. It does not dissolve in water. It is used in the manufacture of drugs, explosives, paints, perfumes, synthetic dyes, naphthalene balls, insecticides and pesticides. It is also used in medical field to treat psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. Coal tar is primarily used in laying roads.

Coal gas: It is a flammable gaseous fuel produced by heating coal in the absence of air. It comprises several calorific gases including hydrogen, carbon monoxide, methane and volatile hydrocarbons. Small quantities of non-calorific gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen are also found in coal gas. The by-products generated in manufacturing coal gas include coke, coal tar, sulfur and ammonia. It is used for both domestic and industrial purposes. Coal gas is used as a source of lighting and heating. It is used a fuel in industries.

Image: Gas Works Park, Seattle, preserves most of the equipment for making coal gas. This is the only such plant surviving in the United States. Photo courtesy of Joe Mabel/Wikipedia.

Coal combustion products: Byproducts generated from burning coal in coal-fired power plants are called coal combustion products. They include fly ash, bottom ash, boiler slag, and desulphurisation gypsum. Coal combustion products play a major role in the production of concrete. Fly ash serves a supplement for cement to produce concrete. It is a powdery substance that is captured by emissions controls from the coal combustion chamber.

According to World Coal Association, over half of the concrete produced in the US is blended with fly ash. Compared to convention cement, fly ash is said to provide major environment benefits as it reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It can be used to build the infrastructure facilities such as highways, bridges, tunnels, and buildings. Bottom ash and boiler slag are used a raw feed to produce portland cement clinker. They are also used for skid control on icy roads. Bottom ash can be used as filler material for structural applications. Boiler slag is used as raw material in concrete products.