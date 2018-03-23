Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Major byproducts of coal

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 March 2018

Coal has been a major source of energy for more than hundred years now. Primarily composed of carbon, the black, combustible source of energy has been used by humans as a form of energy to produce heat and electricity.

Depending on their properties, coal is mainly divided into four types such as peat, lignite, bituminous and anthracite. The age and depth at which they are buried under the ground define the properties of a particular type of coal. Formed from decaying plants, peat is considered as a precursor to coal. Also known as brown coal, lignite possesses least concentration of carbon and is considered to be the lowest grade coal.

China, India, the US, Australia, and Indonesia are some of the leading producers of coal. Occurring in layers termed coal seams (beds), it is also the largest anthropogenic source of carbon dioxide releases, a major environment pollutant.

While coal is mainly used in electricity generation, steel production, and cement manufacturing, its by-products are used in the manufacture of several chemical products. Coal or coal by-products are used as components in various products such as aspirins, soaps, dyes, fibres, solvents and plastics.

Here are the byproducts of coal:

Coke: It is a solid carbonaceous residue derived from coking coal. Coke is produced from coking coal, which is a low-ash, low-sulfur bituminous coal, by baking in an oven at high temperatures in the absence of oxygen. Coal tar, ammonia, light oils, and coal gas are the byproducts that are produced in some of the processes used to make coke. Coke is used as a fuel for stoves and furnaces. It is used to manufacture iron in a blast furnace. Besides, it is used to produce steel.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image: Raw coke. Photo courtesy of Stahlkocher/Wikipedia.

Coal tar: A byproduct obtained in the process of making coke, it is a thick dark liquid that has unpleasant smell. It does not dissolve in water. It is used in the manufacture of drugs, explosives, paints, perfumes, synthetic dyes, naphthalene balls, insecticides and pesticides. It is also used in medical field to treat psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis.  Coal tar is primarily used in laying roads.      

Coal gas: It is a flammable gaseous fuel produced by heating coal in the absence of air. It comprises several calorific gases including hydrogen, carbon monoxide, methane and volatile hydrocarbons. Small quantities of non-calorific gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen are also found in coal gas. The by-products generated in manufacturing coal gas include coke, coal tar, sulfur and ammonia. It is used for both domestic and industrial purposes.  Coal gas is used as a source of lighting and heating. It is used a fuel in industries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Image: Gas Works Park, Seattle, preserves most of the equipment for making coal gas. This is the only such plant surviving in the United States. Photo courtesy of Joe Mabel/Wikipedia.

Coal combustion products:  Byproducts generated from burning coal in coal-fired power plants are called coal combustion products. They include fly ash, bottom ash, boiler slag, and desulphurisation gypsum. Coal combustion products play a major role in the production of concrete. Fly ash serves a supplement for cement to produce concrete.  It is a powdery substance that is captured by emissions controls from the coal combustion chamber.

According to World Coal Association, over half of the concrete produced in the US is blended with fly ash. Compared to convention cement, fly ash is said to provide major environment benefits as it reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It can be used to build the infrastructure facilities such as highways, bridges, tunnels, and buildings. Bottom ash and boiler slag are used a raw feed to produce portland cement clinker. They are also used for skid control on icy roads. Bottom ash can be used as filler material for structural applications. Boiler slag is used as raw material in concrete products.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Mining
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers Stäubli Electrical Connectors - leading manufacturer of advanced contact technology and sophisticated solutions Multi-Contact has been a leading international manufacturer of electrical contacts and connection systems for 55 years. From January 2017, Multi-Contact conducts its business and services as Stäubli Electrical Connectors. Suppliers Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.