Lucara Diamond acquires blockchain technology firm Clara

Canadian miner Lucara Diamond has acquired Clara Diamond Solutions, which offers a digital platform that uses analytics along with cloud and blockchain technologies to transform the sale process of rough diamonds.

As per the transaction terms, Clara Diamond Solutions, which helps diamond producers and manufacturers unlock value for their diamonds through its platform, will be issued about $29m worth shares of Lucara Diamond.

According to the mining company, Clara solutions will help in modernizing the current diamond supply chain and brings in efficiencies to ensure authenticity of diamonds from mine to finger.

It further said that the acquisition “supports Lucara's reputation as an industry-leader in the adoption of new technology having invested in a technologically advanced mine design to optimize revenues and minimizing diamond losses through and building on the successful integration of XRT technology.”

By using computing algorithms, the Clara platform matches rough diamond production with predefined polished manufacturing demand, on a stone by stone basis.

For buyers, the digital platform of Clara Diamond Solutions helps them procure rough diamonds customized to specific polished diamond demand.

Further, the Clara digital platform integrates efficiently with blockchain technology. As a result, provenance tracking of diamonds can be ensured right through the diamond supply chain, said Lucara Diamond.

The Canadian miner plans to commercialize the digital platform in the near future by using a sample of the diamond production from its Karowe diamond mine in Botswana, which was commissioned in 2012.

Lucara Diamond said that subsequently it will scale the Clara platform to facilitate diamond uptake from a range of sources across the supply chain.

The company said that testing on the platform has shown the potential of unlocking more than 20% of value across the diamond pipeline.

For the transaction, BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon were legal counsel to Lucara.