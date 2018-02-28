Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Energy Business Review
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | News
News

Lucara Diamond acquires blockchain technology firm Clara

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2018

Canadian miner Lucara Diamond has acquired Clara Diamond Solutions, which offers a digital platform that uses analytics along with cloud and blockchain technologies to transform the sale process of rough diamonds.

As per the transaction terms, Clara Diamond Solutions, which helps diamond producers and manufacturers unlock value for their diamonds through its platform, will be issued about $29m worth shares of Lucara Diamond.

According to the mining company, Clara solutions will help in modernizing the current diamond supply chain and brings in efficiencies to ensure authenticity of diamonds from mine to finger.

It further said that the acquisition “supports Lucara's reputation as an industry-leader in the adoption of new technology having invested in a technologically advanced mine design to optimize revenues and minimizing diamond losses through and building on the successful integration of XRT technology.”

By using computing algorithms, the Clara platform matches rough diamond production with predefined polished manufacturing demand, on a stone by stone basis.

For buyers, the digital platform of Clara Diamond Solutions helps them procure rough diamonds customized to specific polished diamond demand.

Further, the Clara digital platform integrates efficiently with blockchain technology. As a result, provenance tracking of diamonds can be ensured right through the diamond supply chain, said Lucara Diamond.

The Canadian miner plans to commercialize the digital platform in the near future by using a sample of the diamond production from its Karowe diamond mine in Botswana, which was commissioned in 2012.

Lucara Diamond said that subsequently it will scale the Clara platform to facilitate diamond uptake from a range of sources across the supply chain.  

The company said that testing on the platform has shown the potential of unlocking more than 20% of value across the diamond pipeline.

For the transaction, BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon were legal counsel to Lucara.  

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Metals and Mining> Metal Ore Mining> Diamond
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Persistence Market Research: Next-Gen Industry Insights & Growth Outlook Persistence Market Research (PMR) is essentially a third-party research firm. Our model of research is a remarkable coordinated effort of information investigation and market look into procedure to enable organizations to accomplish ideal execution. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes. Suppliers Transparency Market Research: In-depth Analysis, Accurate Results Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a pioneer enterprise in the field of market research. We provide a plethora of services ranging from customized research, syndicated research, and consultation services. TMR’s worldwide and regional insights on the market cover industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, media and technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, among others. Every deeply researched report from TMR offers its clients a panoramic vision of the market, its prognosis and statistical forecasts, a detailed segmentation, key ongoing trends, vendor landscape along with strategic recommendations. Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Refining & Petrochemicals > Suppliers Future Market Insights: Global Industry Outlook & Business Review FMI, catering to clients in more than 150 different countries, is a top-ranking provider of market intelligence and research. We are headquartered in the global financial capital, London and boast of some of the finest delivery centers in the U.S. and India. Our research and consulting experts have helped a multitude of businesses to manage their individual challenges in an aggressively evolving marketplace with great precision and boldness. Suppliers

Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.