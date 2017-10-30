Liquefied Natural Gas Limited Quarterly Highlights

The highlights from the last fiscal year

Magnolia LNG:

On 5 July 2017, LNGL announced that certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of LNGL and Stonepeak signed an amended and restated ECA and have updated the associated Magnolia LLC Agreement (LLC Agreement). The amended ECA and LLC Agreements replace the existing Stonepeak agreements signed in October 2013 in their entirety.

On 1 August 2017, LNGL announced that Magnolia LNG had executed a Servitude Agreement with Turners Bay, LLC, a Louisiana limited liability company, for the right to deposit dredge spoils on certain tracts of land located in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

During the September quarter, marketing of Magnolia LNG capacity continued with several investment-grade, as well as some non-investment grade counterparties. Substantially all the offtake negotiations are for initial 20-year terms under liquefaction tolling agreements (LTA) or sales and purchase agreements (SPA).

LNGL also continued to examine technical improvements in the OSMR technology and plant modular design to further reduce costs.

Bear Head LNG

During the September quarter, Bear Head LNG continued to market capacity to all three potential gas paths: U.S., offshore Nova Scotia; and Western and Central Canada.

Corporate Activity

On 6 October 2017, the Board of LNGL announced it had resolved to suspend all activity related to the redomicile of the Company in the United States to focus on current business.

On 1 September 2017, LNGL changed its registered office address to 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA 6005.

