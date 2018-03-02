Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Knot Offshore buys Anna Knutsen shuttle tanker for $120m

Published 02 March 2018

Knot Shuttle Tankers, a subsidiary of Knot Offshore Partners has acquired Knot Shuttle Tankers 30, the owner and operator of the Anna Knutsen shuttle tanker for $120m.

On the closing of the acquisition, KNOT 30 repaid approximately $32.4 million of the indebtedness, leaving an aggregate of approximately $74.4 million of debt outstanding under the secured credit facility related to the vessel.

The purchase price was settled in cash and will be subject to certain post-closing adjustments for working capital and interest rate swaps.

The Anna Knutsen is DP2 Suexmax class shuttle tanker, delivered in March 2017 and is operating in Brazil under a time charter with Galp Sinopec Brazil Services B.V., which will expire in the second quarter of 2022. The charterer has options to extend the charter for two three-year periods.

The Board of Directors of the Partnership (the “Board”) and the Conflicts Committee of the Board approved the purchase price and terms of the Acquisition. The Conflicts Committee retained an outside financial advisor to assist with its evaluation of the Acquisition.

Including the Anna Knutsen, the Partnership now has a fleet of sixteen vessels with an average age of 4.6 years and a fixed average employment of 4.0 years.



Source: Company Press Release

2018> March

Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
