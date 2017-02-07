Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Keppel delivers FPSO P-66 in Brazil

Published 07 February 2017

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Keppel FELS Brasil SA's BrasFELS shipyard, has delivered the FPSO P-66 to Tupi BV, which is represented by Petrobras.

Tupi BV is a consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, operator with 65%; BG E&P Brasil - a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, with 25%; and Petrogal Brasil with 10%.

P-66 departed the shipyard on 4 February 2017 to be deployed in the Lula Sul field, Santos Basin, Brazil.

BrasFELS was engaged for two Replicante projects, P-66 and P-69. The shipyard's workscope for the projects includes the fabrication, integration, testing and commissioning of topside modules. The Replicante FPSOs are a series of FPSOs of similar design and specifications ordered by Petrobras for the Santos Basin pre-salt region.

Mr Kwok Kai Choong, CEO and President of Keppel FELS Brasil said, "We are proud to partner Petrobras on the Replicante projects and deliver the FPSO P-66 to their highest satisfaction. It will add to Keppel's track record of more than 30 safe and successful major projects for Brazil. Work on the second Replicante FPSO, P-69, is progressing well and we look forward to continue supporting Petrobras as their choice shipyard in tapping Brazil's vast oil and gas resources."

FPSO P-66 has a production capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 6 million cubic meters of gas per day. It also has a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil.

BrasFELS has built up extensive capabilities and experience in FPSO projects over the years. Including FPSO 

P-66, the shipyard has completed seven FPSO projects since 2010.

Apart from FPSO P-66, BrasFELS has two other ongoing FPSO projects, its second Replicante unit, FPSO P-69, and Cidade de Campos dos Goytacazes MV29.



Source: Company Press Release

